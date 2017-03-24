Cameco Corp (CCJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 13th

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) opened at 10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s market cap is $4.35 billion.

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.36 million. Cameco Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Cameco Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cameco Corp in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Cameco Corp in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Vetr lowered Cameco Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.84 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.48.

About Cameco Corp

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

