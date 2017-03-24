Camden Property Trust (CPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) opened at 81.73 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $75.36 and a one year high of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company earned $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 93.54%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director F Gardner Parker sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $60,043.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,356.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,366,645.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,808.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,330 shares of company stock worth $1,808,411 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Camden Property Trust to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

