Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) opened at 3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $291.43 billion.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.34. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post ($1.41) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/calumet-specialty-products-partners-l-p-clmt-stock-rating-lowered-by-credit-suisse-group-ag.html.

In related news, CEO Timothy Go purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Carter purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $50,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,731.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,200 shares of company stock worth $143,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 137,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 925.6% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 143,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 156.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through three segments. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.