Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG lowered its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 236,192 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 40.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) opened at 11.37 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/callaway-golf-co-ely-shares-sold-by-allianz-asset-management-ag.html.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

In other news, insider Neil Howie sold 70,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $806,023.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of the Company’s trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.