Calix’s (CALX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) traded down 1.056% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.025. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,489 shares. The firm’s market cap is $348.36 million. Calix has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.
Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Calix will post ($0.02) EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Calix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,674,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calix by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Calix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc is a provider of broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide a range of revenue-generating services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.
