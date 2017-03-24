Calix Inc (CALX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of Calix worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Calix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after buying an additional 154,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Calix by 6.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in Calix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) opened at 7.10 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $352.08 million. Calix Inc has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Calix had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm earned $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Calix Inc will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Calix Inc (CALX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/calix-inc-calx-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide a range of revenue-generating services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.