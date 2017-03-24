Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) Major Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L Buys 487,804 Shares

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 487,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 819,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock’s market cap is $279.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 162.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 538,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 332,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

