California Water Service Group (CWT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) opened at 34.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business earned $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut California Water Service Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $82,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $294,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company that provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawaii through its subsidiaries. It operates through supply and distribution of water, and providing water-related utility services segment. Its business comprises the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public and irrigation uses, and for fire protection.

