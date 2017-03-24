Caldwell & Orkin Inc. Has $2,184,000 Stake in General Electric Company (GE)

Caldwell & Orkin Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,485 shares during the period. General Electric Company makes up 1.4% of Caldwell & Orkin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Caldwell & Orkin Inc.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Electric Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,741,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,446,000 after buying an additional 900,672 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,926,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in General Electric Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 29.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. General Electric Company has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $258.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm earned $33.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Electric Company’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Vetr upgraded General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.17 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $31.00 target price on General Electric Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

In other General Electric Company news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,842,090.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

