Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) PT Raised to GBX 285

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.52) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s previous close.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Cairn Energy PLC from GBX 268 ($3.31) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Cairn Energy PLC from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Cairn Energy PLC to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.75 ($3.16).

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) opened at 206.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.71. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.19 billion. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 171.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 250.60.

Cairn Energy PLC Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company’s portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin, North West Europe and the Mediterranean, and core development assets in the North Sea.

