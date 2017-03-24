Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) opened at 33.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $135 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at about $994,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 237.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 713,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s engineered quartz surfaces are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets. The other applications of its products include vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in a range of residential and non-residential applications.

