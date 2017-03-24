BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,590 ($19.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,350 ($16.67) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.29) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HSBC Holdings plc restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($20.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.23) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,522.50 ($18.80).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) traded down 0.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1765.00. 1,034,840 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 7.75 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,706.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,521.49. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,039.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,838.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Receives Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/burberry-group-plc-brby-receives-neutral-rating-from-bnp-paribas.html.

Burberry Group plc Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.