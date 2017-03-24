Bulldog Investors, Llc Acquires 11,457 Shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc (PHF) Stock

Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:PHF) major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $88,562.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bulldog Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 7,301 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $57,458.87.

On Friday, February 17th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $15,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 12,174 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $94,713.72.

On Friday, February 3rd, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 6,928 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $53,692.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 19,621 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $152,258.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $41,234.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 3,073 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $23,785.02.

Shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:PHF) opened at 7.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

About Pacholder High Yield Fund

Pacholder High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return through current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield, fixed income securities of domestic companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its assets in high yield debt securities.

