Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWLD. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the third quarter valued at about $9,366,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 50,596 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the third quarter valued at about $6,269,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,845,000 after buying an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) opened at 148.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $175.10.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. Buffalo Wild Wings had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Buffalo Wild Wings will post $5.76 EPS for the current year.

BWLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Buffalo Wild Wings from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Buffalo Wild Wings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA cut Buffalo Wild Wings from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

In other Buffalo Wild Wings news, CEO Sally J. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $224,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,246.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sally J. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,910,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $839,415 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc (Buffalo Wild Wings) is an owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring various menu items. The Company’s restaurants feature a bar, which offers a selection of 20 to 30 domestic, imported and craft beers on tap, as well as bottled beers, wine and liquor. The Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants feature various menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in one of its signature sauces from sweet to screamin’ hot, which includes Sweet barbeque (BBQ), Teriyaki, Bourbon Honey Mustard, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, Medium, Honey BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Asian Zing, Caribbean Jerk, Thai Curry, Hot BBQ, Hot, Mango Habanero, Wild and Blazin’, or signature seasonings, Buffalo, Desert Heat, Chipotle BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Salt & Vinegar.

