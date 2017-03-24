Bryan Ingram Sells 585 Shares of Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) SVP Bryan Ingram sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.18, for a total transaction of $129,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryan Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Bryan Ingram sold 9,875 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $2,195,508.75.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Bryan Ingram sold 13,207 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,905,540.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Bryan Ingram sold 12,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.43, for a total transaction of $2,177,160.00.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 216.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average is $185.30. Broadcom Ltd has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $227.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $87.04 billion.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.15. The company earned $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Broadcom had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Ltd will post $14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $222.50 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

