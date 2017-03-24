Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Receives $38.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC set a $37.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. by 50.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. by 7,126.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. by 51.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) opened at 37.58 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 139.29%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include Utilities, Transport, Energy, Communications Infrastructure and Other. Its utilities segment consists of regulated terminal, which is a coal export terminal; electricity transmission, which consists of approximately 11,100 kilometers of transmission lines in North and South America, and regulated distribution, which consists of approximately 2.6 million electricity and natural gas connections.

