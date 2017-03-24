Brookfield Canada Office Properties (boxc) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:boxc) (TSE:BOX.UN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, April 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Canada Office Properties’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) opened at 23.72 on Friday. Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Canada Office Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

About Brookfield Canada Office Properties

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

