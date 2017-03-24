Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Position Raised by Janus Capital Management LLC

Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 507.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) opened at 12.03 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a positive return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/brookdale-senior-living-inc-bkd-position-raised-by-janus-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKD. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities in the United States. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers (CCRCs). It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers; Assisted Living; CCRCs-Rental; Brookdale Ancillary Services and Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.