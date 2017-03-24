Brokers Set Expectations for Francesca's Holdings Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. FBR & Co has a “Underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 90,894 shares of the company traded hands. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The business earned $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Francesca's Holdings Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAN. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,674,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 75.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after buying an additional 84,451 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 9,824.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 1,228,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca's Holdings Corp

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

