Brokers Set Expectations for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2017 Earnings (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2017 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 33.82 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.32 billion. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,749.31%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $120,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,299.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 323.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,682,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,687,000 after buying an additional 1,285,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,773,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 621,890 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,768,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

