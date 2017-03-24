Brokers Offer Predictions for Nike Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Nike to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up 1.562% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.235. 3,099,317 shares of the company traded hands. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.795 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,411,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,446,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,179,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,719,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,984,719,000 after buying an additional 2,563,166 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $7,089,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,737,851.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

