Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Target Price at $45.67

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

In other Sensata Technologies Holding news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,051,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,021.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $51,928,000. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 207,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000.

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) opened at 42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.30.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $788.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.92 million. Sensata Technologies Holding had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding will post $3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

