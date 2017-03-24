Brokerages Set Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (PZZA) PT at $86.17

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Papa John's Int'l in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John's Int'l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) opened at 74.29 on Tuesday. Papa John's Int'l has a 12-month low of $53.23 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.85 million. Papa John's Int'l had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4,984.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John's Int'l will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John's Int'l news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $637,996.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Papa John's Int'l by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,583,000 after buying an additional 1,200,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Papa John's Int'l by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after buying an additional 266,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the fourth quarter worth $19,911,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John's Int'l during the third quarter worth $14,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Papa John's Int'l by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,826,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,015,000 after buying an additional 96,094 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John's Int'l

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

