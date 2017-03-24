Brokerages Set Nevro Corp (NVRO) Price Target at $100.50

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Nevro Corp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised Nevro Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) opened at 91.49 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $106.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The company’s market cap is $2.67 billion.

Nevro Corp Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a medical device company. The Company has developed and commercialized a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Company’s Senza system is a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system that delivers its HF10 therapy. HF10 therapy is designed to deliver neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain.

