Brokerages Set Nantkwest Inc (NK) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) opened at 3.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $282.28 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Nantkwest has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Nantkwest by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nantkwest by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nantkwest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nantkwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, formerly Conkwest, Inc, is a biotechnology company engaged in developing targeted direct-acting immunotherapeutic agents for a range of clinical conditions. The Company is focused on harnessing its immune system by using the natural killer (NK) cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases.

