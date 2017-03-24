Brokerages Set Intelsat SA (I) PT at $3.42

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

I has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat SA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intelsat SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.20 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) opened at 4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. Intelsat SA has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $524.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat SA during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intelsat SA by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Intelsat SA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intelsat SA by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intelsat SA by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 400,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat SA Company Profile

Intelsat SA is a Luxembourg-based company that operates in satellite services business. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers.

