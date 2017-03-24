Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Price Target at $17.28

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.28 ($18.58).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €16.60 ($17.85) price target on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €18.00 ($19.35) target price on Infineon Technologies AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 16.925 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €11.72 and a 52-week high of €17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of €19.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.18.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

