Brokerages Set Impax Laboratories Inc (IPXL) Target Price at $21.77

Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPXL shares. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered Impax Laboratories from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories during the third quarter worth $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impax Laboratories by 625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Impax Laboratories by 477.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Impax Laboratories by 41.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) opened at 9.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. Impax Laboratories has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $658.20 million.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business earned $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.54 million. Impax Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Impax Laboratories will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), as well as the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

