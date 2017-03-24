Brokerages Set Envision Healthcare Co. (EVHC) Target Price at $65.33

Envision Healthcare Co. (NYSE:EVHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Envision Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, Director John Thomas Gawaluck bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.65 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 62.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $7.24 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. Envision Healthcare has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $83.27.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

