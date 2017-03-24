Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc (ENB) PT at $64.08

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.08.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) opened at 54.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/brokerages-set-enbridge-inc-enb-pt-at-64-08.html.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.