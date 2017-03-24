Brokerages Set Cott Co. (COT) Target Price at $17.60

Shares of Cott Co. (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Cott (NYSE:COT) opened at 12.11 on Tuesday. Cott has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.68 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

Cott (NYSE:COT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business earned $887 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cott will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

In other Cott news, Director Eric Rosenfeld purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 46,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $506,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,043.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 192,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cott by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cott by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Cott by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cott by 17.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cott by 46.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

