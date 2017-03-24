Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Target Price at $315.35

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC set a $297.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Charter Communications from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) opened at 323.62 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $193.77 and a 12-month high of $341.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 322.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

