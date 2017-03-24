Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNFT. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Target Price at $38.13” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/brokerages-set-benefitfocus-inc-bnft-target-price-at-38-13.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,478,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,613,000 after buying an additional 2,005,415 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,438,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,722,000 after buying an additional 841,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $47,520,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 305,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) opened at 26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The firm’s market capitalization is $804.71 million. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $44.98.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company earned $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post ($0.31) EPS for the current year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) provides cloud-based benefits software solutions for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. It operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.