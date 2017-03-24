Brokerages Set Basf Se (BAS) Target Price at $87.57

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.57 ($94.16).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAS shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a €91.00 ($97.85) price objective on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($96.88) price objective on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America Corp set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Basf Se and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) opened at 89.505 on Tuesday. Basf Se has a 52 week low of €61.63 and a 52 week high of €91.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €89.31 and a 200 day moving average of €83.40. The firm has a market cap of €82.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.296.
About Basf Se
BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.
