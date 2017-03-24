Brokerages Set Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Price Target at $63.50

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) opened at 66.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Axis Capital Holdings Limited had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm earned $464.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post $4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Axis Capital Holdings Limited’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Butt sold 158,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $10,391,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,378,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 62.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited by 48.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axis Capital Holdings Limited

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company for the AXIS group of companies. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Singapore. It operates in two segments: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

