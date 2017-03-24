Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Price Target at $35.48

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.53.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $47.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Avis Budget Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) opened at 28.56 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 68.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $29,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at $29,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $266,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.

