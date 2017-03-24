Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing (ADP) PT at $93.17

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) opened at 103.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $84.36 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

