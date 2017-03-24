Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

Several research firms recently commented on ASNA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) PT at $7.57” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/brokerages-set-ascena-retail-group-inc-asna-pt-at-7-57.html.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) opened at 3.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $734.17 million, a PE ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.93. Ascena Retail Group has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.26.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Ascena Retail Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ascena Retail Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 504,346 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 143,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 803,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 376,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 166,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.