Brokerages Set America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) PT at $12.76

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $13.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $114,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) opened at 14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 0.70. America Movil SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

