Brokerages Set Air France KLM SA (AFLYY) Price Target at $8.25

Air France KLM SA (NASDAQ:AFLYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France KLM SA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France KLM SA in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Air France KLM SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Air France KLM SA to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France KLM SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Air France KLM SA (NASDAQ:AFLYY) opened at 8.08 on Tuesday. Air France KLM SA has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37.

About Air France KLM SA

Air France KLM-SA is an airline company. The Company is engaged in passenger transportation. Its activities also include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air-transport-related activities, including catering. The Company’s two sub-groups Air France and KLM have a flyer program, Flying Blue, which enables members to acquire miles as they fly with airline partners or from transactions with non-airline partners.

