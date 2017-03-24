Brokerages Set $9.33 Price Target for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS)

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NASDAQ:RRTS) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Roadrunner Transportation Systems an industry rank of 248 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NASDAQ:RRTS) traded down 1.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 57,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $239.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the third quarter worth $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the third quarter worth $2,655,000.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions.

