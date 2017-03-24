Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (RXII)

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp an industry rank of 103 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.49% of RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) opened at 0.7351 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.27. The company’s market cap is $4.85 million.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp Company Profile

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) company developing therapeutics in dermatology and ophthalmology that address unmet medical needs. The Company’s development programs are based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform and Samcyprone, a topical immunomodulator.

