Brokerages Set $20.33 Target Price for Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV)

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:MYOV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Myovant Sciences an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Myovant Sciences (NASDAQ:MYOV) traded up 1.984% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.565. The company had a trading volume of 10,901 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $696.86 billion. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Deerfield Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,619,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders. Its main product candidate is Relugolix. Relugolix is an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and inhibits receptors in the anterior pituitary gland.

