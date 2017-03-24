Brokerages Expect Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE:ULH) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Logistics Holdings an industry rank of 248 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC cut Universal Logistics Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Universal Logistics Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) traded up 0.39% on Friday, reaching $13.00. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29. Universal Logistics Holdings has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business earned $264.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings will post $0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings during the third quarter worth $4,954,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings during the third quarter worth $155,000.

Universal Logistics Holdings Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment. The Company’s operations aggregated in the transportation segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents, company-managed terminals and specialized services operations.

