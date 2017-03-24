Brokerages Anticipate Zalando Se (ZLNDY) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Zalando Se an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando Se from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Zalando Se (NASDAQ:ZLNDY) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 1,488 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00. Zalando Se has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

