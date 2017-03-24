Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Independence Realty Trust an industry rank of 156 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) traded up 0.271% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.255. 74,515 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s market cap is $638.93 billion.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company earned $38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $23,625,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 1,823,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,515,000 after buying an additional 526,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $11,134,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 842,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 687,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an externally managed and advised apartment real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and operates a portfolio of garden style and mid-rise apartment communities in the Southeastern United States.

