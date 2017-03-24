Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (AMEX:CQH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/brokerages-anticipate-cheniere-energy-partners-lp-holdings-llc-cqh-to-announce-0-02-eps.html.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $106,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings by 31.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (AMEX:CQH) traded up 1.77% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 9,707 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 313.64. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Partners’ limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units. The Company owns over 11,963,490 common units, which are entitled to quarterly cash distributions from Cheniere Partners, approximately 135,383,830 subordinated units and 45,333,330 Class B units.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (CQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.