Brink's Company (BCO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Brink's Company worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brink's Company during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brink's Company during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink's Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink's Company during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink's Company during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) opened at 51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Brink's Company has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $768 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.34 million. Brink's Company had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 1.14%. Brink's Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brink's Company will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Brink's Company’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/brinks-company-bco-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Brink's Company to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Brink's Company in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink's Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brink's Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Brink's Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brink's Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 650,000 shares of Brink's Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $33,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of Brink's Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,861,769 and have sold 1,560,966 shares worth $81,481,118. Company insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Brink's Company Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit, automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, international transportation of valuables, cash management and payment services, to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.