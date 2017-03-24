Brian Gaebe Sells 45,232 Shares of EXCO Resources Inc (XCO) Stock

EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) insider Brian Gaebe sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $27,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,231 shares in the company, valued at $57,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) traded up 3.1938% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.5202. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,722 shares. EXCO Resources Inc has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The firm’s market cap is $146.06 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/brian-gaebe-sells-45232-shares-of-exco-resources-inc-xco-stock.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of EXCO Resources during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in EXCO Resources during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in EXCO Resources by 18.1% in the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EXCO Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. increased its stake in EXCO Resources by 138.7% in the third quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. now owns 1,203,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 699,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

EXCO Resources Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc (EXCO) is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production of onshore United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays. The Company’s principal operations are conducted in certain United States oil and natural gas areas, including Texas, Louisiana and the Appalachia region.

Receive News & Ratings for EXCO Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXCO Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.