Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) in a report published on Thursday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$92.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.00.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

